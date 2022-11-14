Please wait...
Sky Arts commissions Spike Milligan special

Documentary film Spike Milligan: The Unseen Archive

NEWS BRIEF: Sky Arts in the UK has commissioned Spike Milligan: The Unseen Archive, a feature length film that provides a new and intimate insight into the life and career of Spike Milligan.

Welsh indie Yeti Television is working on the 1×90’ intimate and in-depth look at the newly discovered personal archive of Milligan’s work, which his family shared with a select group of the legendary comedian’s fans and friends in the summer of 2022.

