Sky, Aardman sign partnership for new Shaun the Sheep film

Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom is coming next year

NEWS BRIEF: UK pay TV operator Sky has secured a deal with animation prodco Aardman that will see the latter’s upcoming Shaun the Sheep film released as a Sky Original.

Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom will be released in 2026 in cinemas and on Sky Cinema, with Sky acting as the exclusive UK distributor. StudioCanal is the global partner outside the UK. The stop-motion film is the third from the Shaun the Sheep brand.

C21 reporter 08-05-2025 ©C21Media
