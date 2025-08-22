Six Scripps channels launch on NBCUniversal-owned US streamer Peacock

NBCUniversal-owned streamer Peacock has added six national channels owned by The EW Scripps Company to its line-up of 24/7 streaming networks.

ION, ION Mystery, Bounce, Court TV, Court TV Legendary Trials and Scripps News are now available to Peacock subscribers in the US.

ION is a general entertainment network featuring a programming lineup that includes women’s sports and off-network series, while ION Mystery features docuseries and dramas such as Bones, Criminal Minds, CSI: Miami and Midsomer Murders.

Court TV is devoted to live gavel-to-gavel coverage, in-depth legal reporting and analysis of the trials, while Court TV Legendary Trials features Court TV’s archived footage from some of the nation’s most gripping trials through the years.

Bounce features a programming mix of original series and movies, theatrical motion pictures, off network series, specials and events designed for African American audiences, while Scripps News delivers news and fact-based reporting.

The channels join others in categories such as sports (NFL, Premier League), news (NBC News, Sky News, Today), entertainment (WWE and Saturday Night Live), plus others focusing on reality, true crime, Spanish-language and comedy.