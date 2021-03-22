Sister’s Hill roots for Home Team

Newly launched UK film and TV prodco Home Team has hired Sister exec Jessica Hill as senior development executive.

Hill will focus on bringing underrepresented talent and voices to the development and production of high-end television series and feature films.

She joins from Sister, the drama prodco led by Jane Featherstone, Elisabeth Murdoch, and Stacey Snider, where she was script executive on HBO/Sky’s upcoming drama Landscapers and script editor for the BBC and Netflix’s international series Giri/Haji.

Having started out in theatre, Hill began her television career as a business affairs executive for BBC Drama. She then moved into development, including roles as assistant script editor for period drama The Musketeers (BBC) and script editor for fellow period piece Victoria (ITV/Mammoth Screen).

Home Team was founded in September by producers Dominic Buchanan (The End of The F***ing World) and Bennett McGhee (Mogul Mowgli).

Its current development slate includes a new series directed by Kate Herron (Sex Education, Loki), who is co-writing alongside Briony Redman (Angry Quiz Guy). Douglas Cox (Host) is coproducing.

McGhee and Buchanan said: “This is an exhilarating moment for Home Team. Jess joins us at this early and vital stage of the company, bringing her creative acumen, exceptional taste and desire to tell stories from exciting underrepresented filmmakers, which is at the core of Home Team. She will be a key part of the team and we could not be more delighted.”