Singapore drama Emerald Hill becomes first foreign show acquired by Taiwan’s CTS since 2021

Chinese Television System (CTS) in Taiwan has begun airing Singaporean period drama Emerald Hill: The Little Nyonya Story, marking its first foreign content acquisition in four years.

The deal for the spin-off from 2008 hit The Little Nyonya is also the free-to-air broadcaster’s first-ever acquisition of a drama from Singapore for a primetime slot.

The show, which has already been distributed in Taiwan by Singapore’s Mediacorp to pay TV broadcaster TVBS and OTT service friDAY, premiered on August 4 on CTS.

The move comes after Mediacorp struck deals in China with streamer Tencent and Shanghai Media Group’s Dragon TV.

The show launched on Netflix around South-east Asia and on Mediacorp-owned streamer mewatch Prime in Singapore in March.

Set between the 1950s and 1970s, it centres on an extended Peranakan Chinese family living in Emerald Hill, Singapore.

The Little Nyonya, a 34-part series following the life of a woman born into the South-east Asian Peranakan culture in the 1930s, became a hit in Asia in 2010 after launching in Singapore in 2008.

Chang-de Liu, general manager of CTS, said: “CTS has always been committed to promoting multiculturalism, so we are delighted to partner with Mediacorp to air Emerald Hill: The Little Nyonya Story during our 20.00 primetime slot.

“This allows the excellent production to reach even more Taiwanese audiences, whom we hope will cultivate a deeper understanding of Peranakan culture. This partnership not only echoes the New Southbound Policy and strengthens Taiwan’s ties with South-east Asia, but also aligns with CTS’s 2025 theme: Local Vitality, International Diversity.”

Virginia Lim, chief content officer at Mediacorp, said: “For a public broadcaster to select our drama as their first foreign drama acquisition in four years speaks volumes about its production quality and the universal resonance of authentic local stories.

“We hope this vivid window into the Peranakan world finds a special place in the hearts and homes of Taiwanese audiences, and we remain deeply committed to exporting the best of Mediacorp to the world.”

Meanwhile, unscripted travelogue Our Hillside Moments, which features cast members from the recent period drama, will launch on Mediacorp’s mewatch and Channel 8 on September 29.

The show follows them across Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore, sharing insights into their personal journeys, off-screen friendships and memories forged on set.