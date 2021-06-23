Simon Cowell to Walk the Line with ITV

Entertainment format mogul Simon Cowell is set to return to ITV with musical gameshow Walk the Line, which will debut on the UK broadcaster and its streaming service ITV Hub later this year.

A variety of acts will compete in the six-parter as they aim to win a life-changing amount of money. The catch is that every time they perform, they will be offered an amount less than the prize money to cash out and leave the competition. If they stay, they must top the leaderboard to remain in the competition.

Cowell, synonymous with The X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent, will head up the panel of judges in his first TV appearance since breaking his back in 2020.

The show is a coproduction between Cowell’s Syco Entertainment and Lifted Entertainment, the ITV Studios-owned prodco known for I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and Love Island. ITV Studios is handling distribution.

ITV head of entertainment Katie Rawcliffe said: “The format Syco and Lifted Entertainment have created has all the makings of quintessential gameshow entertainment, but with a compelling twist thrown in each show. It’s great to be continuing our working relationship with Simon, and I look forward to introducing this edge-of-your-seat musical gameshow to viewers later in the year.”