Siesta Entertainment partners with Lithuania’s Fire Spike on brand distribution

Barcelona-based animation distribution and brand development company Siesta Entertainment has partnered with multilingual preschool brand Fire Spike.

Created in Lithuania and part of Bored Panda, Fire Spike is a digital-first animated shortform property that is currently in development on its fourth season.

The brand is already established on YouTube and digital platforms, where it has surpassed 500 million cumulative views, according to Siesta Entertainment.

Available in more than 15 languages, Fire Spike is now actively expanding into linear television and AVoD, with Siesta Entertainment supporting its global distribution and brand expansion strategy across platforms and territories.

As well as broadcasting and VoD, this will also include licensing, publishing and interactive extensions.

Natalia Hebel, chief sales officer at Siesta Entertainment, said: “Fire Spike has shown impressive organic growth, strong engagement metrics and a clear understanding of its audience.

“This partnership is about turning momentum into strategy by expanding distribution, strengthening market positioning and unlocking new revenue streams while staying true to the brand’s creative core, with a strong focus on building a long-term, scalable franchise.”