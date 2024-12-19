Please wait...
Shtisel spin-off Kugel to go global on Izzy

Kugel is written and directed by Yehonatan Indursky,

NEWS BRIEF: Israeli content-focused streamer Izzy has taken global rights to Yes TV series Kugel (8×60′), a spin-off to the hit drama Shtisel, in a deal brokered by Fremantle and Israel Media Group.

The series is written and directed by Yehonatan Indursky, co-creator of Shtisel, and will be available worldwide on Izzy in early 2025. It is produced by Fremantle and its Tel Aviv-based production company Abot Hameiri alongside Menuetto Film.

