Shrinking and The Penguin both claim C21 Drama Awards double

CONTENT LONDON: Apple comedy Shrinking and HBO’s The Penguin both achieved double wins at tonight’s C21 Drama Awards on the final day of Content London.

Shrinking, from Warner Bros Television, was named Best Returning Comedy Drama series, while veteran actor Harrison Ford took the gong for Best Individual Performance in a Comedy-Drama series.

The Penguin, produced for HBO and Sky Atlantic, was named Best English-Language Drama while Colin Farrell won Best Individual Performance in a Drama Series for his role in the series.

Sky Atlantic also won in the Best Non-English-Language Drama Series for Mussolini: Son of the Century, produced by Sky Studios and Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment, a Fremantle group company.

Apple also won for The Studio, from Lionsgate Television, which was named Best Comedy Drama, while Danielle Reid’s Flagged won the Studio21 Microdrama Script Competition and Adolescence took the DQ Craft Award.

Adolescence director and joint head of Avalon-backed It’s All Made Up Productions Philip Barantini said: “Thank you so much for this incredible honour. It’s really special because it’s a craft award, and it celebrates every single member of the team who worked on Adolescence. I’m so incredibly proud; this award means the world.”

The full list of winners is below.

Best Non-English-Language Drama Series

Mussolini: Son of the Century (M: Il figlio del secolo)

Produced by: Sky Studios and Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment, a Fremantle group company, in coproduction with Pathé, in association with Small Forward Productions, in collaboration with Fremantle, Cinecittà

For: Sky Atlantic

Distributed by: Fremantle

The Count of Monte Cristo

Produced by: Palomar, a Mediawan Company, in collaboration with DEMD Productions, in collaboration with Rai, France Télévisions, Mediawan Rights and Entourage Ventures

For: Rai 1, France Télévisions

Distributed by: Mediawan Rights

Best English-Language Drama Series

The Penguin

Produced by: HBO in association with Acid and Tender Productions, 6th & Idaho Motion Picture Company, Dylan Clark Productions, Chapel Place Productions, Zobot Projects, DC Studios and Warner Bros. Television

For: Sky Atlantic

Distributed by: Sky Studios

Best TV Movie

How To Make Gravy

Produced by: Warner Bros International Television Production Australia

For: Binge

Distributed by: Fifth Season

Best Casting of a Drama Series

Shaheen Baig – A Thousand Blows

Produced by: The Story Collective, Matriarch Productions and Water & Power Productions

For: Disney+

Distributed by: Disney+

Best Comedy-Drama Series

The Studio

Produced by: Lionsgate Television in association with Apple

For: Apple TV

Distributed by: Apple TV

Best Individual Performance in a Comedy-Drama Series

Harrison Ford – Shrinking

Produced by: Warner Bros. Television in association with Apple

For: Apple TV

Distributed by: Apple TV

Best Individual Performance in a Drama Series

Colin Farrell – The Penguin

Produced by: HBO in association with Acid and Tender Productions, 6th & Idaho Motion Picture Company, Dylan Clark Productions, Chapel Place Productions, Zobot Projects, DC Studios and Warner Bros. Television

For: Sky Atlantic

Distributed by: Sky Studios

Best Newform Drama Series

Buried

Produced by: Frantales Productions

For: YouTube

Distributed by: N/A

Best Miniseries

Mr Loverman

Produced by: Fable Pictures

For: BritBox

Distributed by: Sony Pictures Television

Best Returning Comedy-Drama Series

Shrinking S2

Produced by: Warner Bros. Television in association with Apple

For: Apple TV

Distributed by: Apple TV

Best Returning Drama Series

Karen Pirie S2

Produced by: World Productions

For: ITV

Distributed by: ITV Studios

DQ Craft Award

Adolescence

Produced by: Warp Films, Matriarch Productions and Plan B Entertainment

For: Netflix

Distributed by: Netflix



Studio21 Microdrama Script Competition



Flagged

By Danielle Reid