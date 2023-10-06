Showtrial director Zara Hayes appointed executive producer at Eleventh Hour Films

Writer, director and producer Zara Hayes (Showtrial) has joined Sony Picture Television-backed Eleventh Hour Films (EHF) as executive producer and writer.

She has been charged with originating a new slate of projects, incorporating her documentary experience to broaden the London-based company’s portfolio.

Hayes has worked with EHF before, co-writing, directing and serving as an executive producer on thriller The Killing Kind for Paramount+ UK.

She also directed legal thriller Showtrial for BBC One in 2021.

Filmmaker Hayes, who has worked both in the UK and the US, directed movie Poms, feature documentary Battle of the Sexes, about tennis player Billie Jean King, and National Geographic series Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist.

Her credits also include Netflix docuseries Captive, Channel 4’s 12-Year-Old Lifer and BBC Two’s Clothes to Die For.

Paula Cuddy and Eve Gutierrez from EHF said: “We will be primarily focusing on developing scripted ideas together, but are also excited about the idea of crossing the line into the world of factual and exploring how the factual can inspire great drama for audiences.”

Hayes said: “I can’t wait to see where this path leads and develop a slate that reflects my diverse interests and builds upon my background in directing both drama and documentary.”

Founded in 2010, EHF has produced content such as Robyn Hood for Corsus Entertainment’s Global network, plus upcoming detective drama Rebus for Viaplay.