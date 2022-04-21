Showtime, Fremantle adapt Thomas Mellon’s Fellow Travelers with Matt Bomer

ViacomCBS-owned premium US cablenet Showtime has ordered a romantic drama based on Thomas Mellon’s novel Fellow Travelers, with The Normal Heart actor Matt Bomer starring and executive producing.

Coproduced by Fremantle and Showtime, Fellow Travelers chronicles the volatile romance of two very different men who meet in the shadow of McCarthy-era Washington. Bomer (The Boys in the Band, Magic Mike, Will & Grace) plays Hawkins Fuller, who maintains a financially rewarding, behind-the-scenes career in politics and avoids emotional attachment until he meets Tim Laughlin, a young man brimming with idealism and religious faith.

Exec producing alongside Bomer are Ron Nyswaner (Ray Donovan, Homeland), Robbie Rogers and Daniel Minahan (Halston, Game of Thrones, Homeland). Minahan will also direct the first two episodes of the limited series, which goes into production in Toronto in July.

Jana Winograde, president of entertainment at Showtime Networks, said: “As a thrilling and deeply moving exploration of character and American life in the latter half of the past century, Fellow Travelers shines an unprecedented light on stories that are as urgent today as ever.

“The series delivers us directly into an insider world of Washington rife with national consequences, while drawing out the intimate moments that are profoundly personal and often heartbreaking. We are beyond thrilled to have Ron, Matt, Robbie and Daniel take us on this suspenseful and romantic journey.”