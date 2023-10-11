Showrunner Morgan O’Neill takes to the waves with NCIS: Sydney

Today we hear from Morgan O’Neill, showrunner of NCIS: Sydney – the first extension of the US naval crime drama franchise outside America – ahead of its launch on Paramount+ and CBS.

NCIS: Sydney is the first extension of the hit US naval crime drama franchise to launch outside America. Debuting on Paramount+ and CBS next month, the show is represented around the world by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Showrunner Morgan O’Neill spoke with Michael Pickard about adapting the show’s format for Australian audiences and developing some of the action set pieces that feature, as well as the logistics of making them happen.

