Showmax series to follow Ghanaian funerals

NEWS BRIEF: MultiChoice-backed African streamer Showmax has expanded its slate of originals with a reality series about the extravagant funerals held by people in Ghana for their dead relatives.

My Perfect Funeral is a 10-part reality series following five Ghanaian families as they prepare to bury their loved ones. It will premiere on Showmax on December 8. My Perfect Funeral is the second Showmax Original title from Ghana after ENO, the Shirley Frimpong-Manso-directed drama series that premiered in March.