Showmax meets Real Housewives of Lagos in third African adaptation

The Real Housewives of Durban was the second African version of the show

African SVoD service Showmax has commissioned the first Nigerian version of NBCUniversal’s format The Real Housewives.

Produced by Livespot 360, The Real Housewives of Lagos gives an insight into the opulent and glamourous lives of some of the most affluent women in Lagos.

The version is the third African instalment of the franchise, following The Real Housewives of Johannesburg and The Real Housewives of Durban.

Showmax has also commissioned a second season of The Real Housewives of Durban, produced by Let It Rain Films, with Thumeka Hlotshana attached to direct and Lee Doig (Survivor USA) creative directing.

The format is shopped internationally by NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal Studio Group, and the Nigerian version is the 16th international adaptation.

Ruth Lawes 17-09-2021 ©C21Media

