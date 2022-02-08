Showdown between TF1 and Molotov over broadcast rights reaches boiling point

The spat between French commercial broadcaster TF1 and local OTT service Molotov over broadcast rights continues to rumble on weeks after a multi-million euro court case.

Problems emerged between the two firms in 2019 when a deal which permitted Molotov to make TF1’s free-to-air channels available on its platform to non-paying subscribers expired.

Despite refusing a new agreement proposed by TF1, Molotov continued to provide its subscribers with free access to its channels TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1 Séries Films and LCI for the following three years.

An argument erupted between TF1 and Molotov, which resulted in TF1 taking Molotov to court last month. Ruling in favour of TF1, the judge ordered Molotov to pay €8.5m (US$9.6m) and to take down TF1’s channels.

In a statement on Monday, Molotov announced that TF1’s channels would return to the platform for its paying subscribers under a new deal.

“Molotov regrets this situation and reaffirms its commitment to free-to-air digital terrestrial television (DTT) channels for all. It is also important to note that all the other DTT channels are accessible free of charge on Molotov, apart from those of the groups TF1 and M6,” the statement said.

The statement has prompted outrage from TF1, which released a subsequent statement to “challenge” Molotov’s position over the row.

TF1’s statement said: “The TF1 Group wishes to make it clear that the decision to provide its channels and services on a pay-per-view basis is the entire and plain responsibility of Molotov, which has unilaterally agreed to its distribution terms & conditions of use. However, the TF1 Group remains naturally willing to negotiate with Molotov, as it does with all distributors.

“As a reminder, on January 7, the Paris Court of Justice condemned Molotov for infringement, as it had been broadcasting the TF1 Group’s channels since July 2019 without authorization.”

It is the second time Molotov has got into hot water over broadcasting rights with a major French broadcaster. Last year, M6 was awarded €7m after the courts found Molotov guilty of broadcasting its free-to-air channels without permission.

Molotov and M6 have since reached an agreement that allows the platform to distribute the M6, W9, 6Ter and Gulli channels, as well as the catch-up and bonus content, to its paying subscribers.

Molotov was founded in 2016 by Canal+ co-founder Pierre Lescure, former TF1 exec Jean-Marc Denoual and Jean David Blanc, creator of online cinema platform AlloCiné.

In December, Molotov was acquired by US-based live streamer FuboTV in a deal that valued the OTT platform at €164.3m.