Shine alum Tom Hutchings joins Box to Box Films as executive producer

Former Shine TV executive Tom Hutchings has been named executive producer at Box to Box Films (BTBF), the sports-focused prodco behind Netflix’s hit factual series Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

He will work closely with the senior team at the London-based outfit, including co-founders James Gay-Rees and Paul Martin.

Hutchings is the first major hire that BTBF has made since Bruin Capital’s investment in the company earlier this year.

He joins from Shine TV, where he most recently served as executive producer.

There, Hutchings worked on projects including the Channel 4 reality series Hunted, feature doc Finding Michael for Disney+, and Comic Relief v The Arctic, for the BBC.

Previous roles have seen Hutchings work as a producer/director for both Studio Lambert, where he helped develop the first series of Gogglebox; and Raw TV, where he worked on GoldRush S4 for Discovery.

BTBF made its name producing feature docs such as Senna and Amy, before moving into sports-skewing factual series like Full Swing (Netflix) and the forthcoming Major League Soccer (Apple TV+).

In January, New York-based private equity firm Bruin Capital made a significant minority investment in BTBF.

The cash injection is intended to help BTBF become a major player in the sports entertainment space, as well as help the prodco diversify into digital, branded and scripted projects.

Gay-Rees, executive producer, BTBF, said: “Tom brings a fantastic new skillset to Box To Box which will enhance the executive team, as we look to grow the company.

“We know that our most important shows will be in great hands with Tom at the helm”.

Hutchings said: “I’m honoured to be joining such a talented team at Box to Box, and so excited to be working on one of their most thrilling projects that is enjoyed by audiences all over the world.”