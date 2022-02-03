Sherman Barrois extends Warner Bros partnership, launches new prodco

Executive producer, writer and showrunner Janine Sherman Barrois is extending her deal with Warner Bros Television Group (WBTV) and launching a new production company.

The agreement continues the studio’s ongoing relationship with Sherman Barrois (Claws, The Kings of Napa), who has been under a series of overall deals with WBTV since 2015. This is her third pact with the studio.

Under terms of the deal, Sherman Barrois will continue to develop original programming to be produced through WBTV for all platforms, including WarnerMedia’s HBO Max, external streaming services, cable and the five US broadcast networks.

Through the WBTV pact, Sherman Barrois currently executive produces and showruns drama series The Kings of Napa, which she also created, for Discovery-owned cablenet OWN. She also exec produces one-hour comedy Claws, which is currently airing its fourth and final season on cablenet TNT.

Sherman Barrois is also launching her own multimedia production company, Folding Chair Productions. The new firm aims to develop thought-provoking content with established and up-and-coming talent, and will focus on series for network television and streaming services, as well as feature films.

Folding Chair Productions has already brought on board Nikita S Adams as head of television. Adams was previously an agent at Paradigm Talent Agency and, most recently, at A3 Artists Agency, where she represented writers, talent, brands and production companies.

Before becoming an agent, she was a production and development executive for Jamie Foxx’s FoxxKing Entertainment, The Hallmark Channel, BET International and Forest Whitaker’s Juntobox Films.

Sherman Barrois was previously exec producer and showrunner on acclaimed Netflix/WBTV limited series Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam CJ Walker, starring Octavia Spencer, who was nominated for an Emmy for her work on the project.

Before her overall deals with WBTV, Sherman Barrois spent five years as an exec producer on long-running CBS series Criminal Minds. Prior to that, she was an exec producer on drama ER for NBC and WBTV, working on the final four seasons of the show.

Sherman Barrois said: “I’m thrilled to finally be launching Folding Chair Productions, whose home will be Warner Bros Television. Channing Dungey, Brett Paul and the entire WarnerMedia family’s commitment to my hefty creative slate is undeniable, and with the new addition of Nikita Adams, a dynamic force in the business, we are destined to soar.”

WBTV chairman Dungey added: “I’m so thrilled that we can continue our partnership with the incredibly talented creative force that is Janine Sherman Barrois. From her work as showrunner of the bold and wildly inventive Claws, and the inspirational limited series Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam CJ Walker, and now creator of the new aspirational family soap The Kings of Napa, Janine has consistently delivered compelling shows that are both entertaining and reflective of the world we live in. We are honoured to work with her, and we look forward to all that is to come.”