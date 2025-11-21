Please wait...
Sharon and Ozzy doc lands at ABC, TV2, VRT, yesTV and Bell Media

Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home follows star’s final three years

Australia’s the ABC, TV2 in Denmark, VRT in Belgium, Israel’s yesTV and Bell Media in Canada have each acquired documentary Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home.

The 1×60′ doc, produced by Expectation and JOKS Productions for BBC One and iPlayer, chronicles the last three years of the late British rock star’s life, as he and his wife Sharon planned their return to the UK. Banijay Rights distributes the doc, which was also recently licensed by Peacock in the US.

In other Banijay-related news, the production giant’s German arm has brought together its live entertainment operations under the umbrella of the newly founded Banijay Germany Live.

Within the dedicated business, activities will be organised into three areas: comedy live brands, tour booking and the development of innovative live formats. MTS Live and Brainpool Live will subsequently be merged into the operation, with the latter remaining a label within the new division.

Ingrid Langheld assumes the role of CEO of Banijay Germany Live, focusing on strategy and new business development, with Godehard Wolpers responsible for live brands and TV production as MD.

Marcus Wolter, CEO and co-founder of Banijay Germany, said: “We are convinced live entertainment is a high-growth, strategically important part of our future, which is why we are investing in expansion and consolidating live events under one umbrella. Our goal is to connect artists, brands and audiences on new stages.”

Karolina Kaminska 21-11-2025 ©C21Media
