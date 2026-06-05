Shaftesbury hires Jay Bennett as senior VP of franchise strategy and innovation

Canadian production company Shaftesbury has appointed producer and strategist Jay Bennett as senior VP of franchise strategy and innovation.

In the newly created role, Bennett will be charged with expanding the longtail value of Shaftesbury’s IP across audiences, platforms, brands and other emerging forms of media. He will report to the company’s chairman and president, Christina Jennings.

For Canada-based Bennett, the appointment marks a return to Shaftesbury, where he previously spent more than a decade from 2008 to 2019.

He joined Shaftesbury’s digital arm Smokebomb Entertainment in 2008 as creative director, before being promoted to VP of digital and later senior VP of creative and innovation.

He later spent four years as VP of franchise creative and strategy before returning to the Shaftesbury fold.

His credits include writing and directing The Fallen: ARG, which was the first digital project to win a Primetime Interactive Emmy; producing Backpackers, a digital show that was adapted as a television series in the US; and producing Shaftesbury’s branded series Carmilla.

Shaftesbury is behind series including Murdoch Mysteries (CBC), which was recently renewed for its 20th season, in addition to horror anthology Slasher, thriller Departure, comedy series Slo Pitch and upcoming Netflix romance series Granville Girls.

“Jay has spent his career at the frontier of expanding IP beyond the screen and he brings the vision and the track record to help us unlock that potential across our entire slate,” said Jennings.

“The entertainment business is no longer just about making great shows. It is about building worlds that include extensions, consumer products, live experiences, gaming, education, fan engagement and new revenue streams.”