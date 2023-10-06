Please wait...
Shadow Pine seals true crime-focused deal with Super Channel ahead of Mipcom

Shadow Pine Studios, the Toronto-based producer and distributor launched a year ago by veterans Dave Conlon and Michael McGuigan, has inked a slate deal with Canadian network Super Channel ahead of Mipcom.

Dave Conlon

Under the deal, Super Channel will serve as the Canadian broadcaster for several true crime series developed and produced by Shadow Pine.

Two of those projects, Killer Clues: Forensics and Text, Lies & Videotape, will be shopped in Cannes later this month.

Killer Clues: Forensics, produced by Shadow Pine and Palatin Media, takes a closer look at how seemingly unsolvable crimes are solved when minute details lead to a breakthrough that helps to crack difficult cases.

Text, Lies & Videotape, produced by Shadow Pine and Vendetta Entertainment, examines when online encounters take a deadly turn.

Michael McGuigan

In total, the slate deal will produce up to 40 hours of original content, according to the companies.

Shadow Pine officially launched in October 2022 when Conlon and McGuigan acquired the assets of Toronto-based producer-distributor Breakthrough Entertainment and its affiliates.

The new company combined Breakthrough Entertainment’s content library and production capabilities with creative studio and post-production company Eggplant, which includes Eggplant Picture & Sound and Eggplant Music & Sound.

Jordan Pinto 06-10-2023 ©C21Media
