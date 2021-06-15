SF Studios shutters SVoD service

Swedish prodco SF Studios is closing down its SF Kids SVoD service after extending its content agreement with pan-Nordic streaming platform C More.

SF Studios and TV4 Media-owned C More have extended their existing agreement, under which more than 700 hours of SF Kids’ children’s and family programming is available on C More’s platform, for a further five years.

In line with this, SF Studios is shutting SF Kids this autumn and offering its users an opportunity to migrate over to C More. Series in the SF Kids portfolio include classic hit Pippi Longstocking, Pettson & Findus and Mamma Mu.

“We are incredibly happy and satisfied to be able to extend the licensing collaboration for SF Kids with a strong partner in TV4/C More. We are also incredibly pleased that our existing subscribers will be able to continue to enjoy the strong SF Kids content through C More together with their other strong offering,” said Fredrik Warstedt, exec VP of acquisitions and licensing at SF Studios.