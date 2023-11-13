SF Studios’ FLX appoints Joshua Mehr as CEO following Edgren’s departure

Stockholm-based production company FLX has promoted Joshua Mehr to CEO after nine years as head of business affairs.

FLX is owned by founder and creative director Felix Herngren and current CEO Pontus Edgren, who is standing down, together with majority owner SF Studios.

The company is known for productions such as Sunny Side, The Bonus Family and Quicksand. Mehr will take over as CEO on January 8.

Iréne Lindblad, CEO of SF Studios and chairman of the board of FLX, said: “I am very happy that Joshua Mehr, who has an extremely good understanding of the industry and FLX in particular, has agreed to take on the role as CEO of FLX.

“I also want to take the opportunity to thank Pontus Edgren for his fantastic work in building FLX to become one of Scandinavia’s most successful production companies. We very much look forward to continuing our great collaboration under Joshua’s leadership.”

Mehr joined the company in 2015 as head of business affairs, after having a similar role at the production company Another Park Film.

Mehr said: “With clear and strong leadership, FLX has gathered some of the industry’s best and created a fantastic platform for creators. I want to thank Pontus for nine fantastic years together. It feels very exciting to now continue building the company together with Felix and all employees as we enter a new phase. FLX has always had a huge breadth and is well positioned in a changing market.”