Severance exec producer Weinstock rises with first-look Fremantle deal

Production and distribution giant Fremantle has signed a first-look deal with veteran producer Nicholas Weinstock’s fledgling Invention Studios.

Under the agreement, Invention Studios will develop and produce projects, including television, new media and podcasts, with Fremantle.

Invention Studios is currently producing several dozen premium series and feature films. It was set up by Weinstock, who was the creative head of Ben Stiller’s Red Hour Films between 2015 and 2021, at the beginning of this year.

Its slate includes projects for Paramount, Amazon, Sony, Disney, Lionsgate, HBO Max, CBS, eOne and FilmOne in Nigeria.

During his time at Red Hour Films, Weinstock developed and executive produced shows such as Stiller’s Apple+ drama Severance, recently renewed for a second season, and limited series Escape At Dannemora for Showtime.

Weinstock has previously held roles at 20th Century Fox Television, 20th Century Fox Film, Chernin Entertainment and Apatow Productions, where he produced movies including Step Brothers and Bridesmaids.

Lorenzo De Maio of De Maio Entertainment was instrumental in bringing the deal together, according to Fremantle, and De Maio Entertainment will be a strategic advisor and partner across the slate. Creative Artists Agency brokered the deal.

Fremantle will also support the continued expansion of Weinstock’s other creative venture, Craft Services, an online network and support system for emerging writers and directors worldwide.

Founded during the pandemic to provide resources, real-time information and peer-to-peer networking to aspiring creatives far from Hollywood, Craft Services now has hundreds of members across the US and in Mexico, Europe, Australia and Africa, with Invention Studios producing several of its participants’ projects.

Fremantle said the deal further underlines its ongoing and growing commitment to producing high-quality original series and films.

Its upcoming releases include The Mosquito Coast from Neil Cross, Without Blood, produced and directed by Angelina Jolie, and musical drama project The History of a Pleasure Seeker, from Richard Mason and Julie Ann Robinson.

Weinstock, CEO of Invention Studios, said: “I’m thrilled to partner with a company as progressive and expansive as Fremantle on a wide range of television series for both the American and international markets, given their vast global reach and our shared excitement about championing brave voices and authentic storytelling from all over the world.”

Dante Di Loreto, Fremantle’s president of scripted programming, said: “Nicky embodies the independent spirit we champion at Fremantle. His creative passion is an inspiration to us and to the artists who work with him. Invention Studios is a welcome addition to the family of leading producers from around the globe who call Fremantle home.”

Jennifer Mullin, global CEO of Fremantle, added: “Invention Studio’s creative and global ambition truly aligns with Fremantle’s, and I am so pleased to welcome them to our family. I am looking forward to working with Nicky on the expansion of Craft Services to champion unique voices and stories from every corner of the world.”