Seven West Media backs digital services to uplift declining free-to-air revenues

Australian free-to-air broadcaster Seven Network is backing digital channels such as its 7plus steaming catch-up service to be the saviour for declining revenue and audience numbers across traditional commercial broadcasting.

Delivering the network’s full year results, Seven West Media (SWM) chief and MD Jeff Howard, said: “Full year 2025 (12 months ended June 30 ) has seen Seven West Media make solid progress under our new structure to kickstart growth, in line with our strategic plan

“It is pleasing to report that we delivered earnings growth in the second half in line with our guidance. This improved performance mainly reflects the step change in 7plus audience and revenue, which is on the verge of offsetting the revenue decline in broadcast TV.”

Howard flagged the transition from broadcast to BVoD was very near to a tipping point as BVoD revenue gains could compensate for free-to-air television revenue losses.

“Our ambition is to get it to a permanent basis. I think the first step is to make sure that our 7plus revenue growth is more than enough to offset the linear decline, whatever that may be,” he told analysts.

The chief said that the network’s strategy of investment in digital content including premium live sport and 7plus First programming has driven strong results.

“We saw 27% growth in daily active users and 41% growth in streaming minutes over the year, which translated to digital revenue growth of 26%. Revenue growth accelerated in the second half, up 41%.”

For the year, SWM reported a A$17 million (US$11.04m) profit with A$1.4 billion in revenue. Network Seven’s traditional TV broadcasting revenue dropped by $80 million down 8% to $915 million. Yet the network delivered a 26% uplift from its streaming app 7plus, with revenue of $166 million.

The 7plus audience grew by 41% bolstered by live streaming of AFL and cricket content.

“We delivered a step change in the performance of 7plus, capturing existing viewers when they transition from broadcast television and attracting new, younger digital viewers,” Howard said.

“Our market leading content, live sport and our 7plus first strategy for premium overseas content is delivering strong results; 2.6 million registered users have watched cricket and AFL. There’s been 1.4 million new registrations on seven plus in FY25 and 92 per cent of these new users have streamed multiple content genres.”

The network chief maintained that TV remained the dominant video platform in the second quarter of calendar 2025 according to the latest data reports.

“Across the free to air universe, we’re seeing that great content translates to great audiences. And I think that’s that message is starting to get through to the advertising community.”