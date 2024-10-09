Seven.One Studios International expands Sonnleitner role to bolster formats team

Bernhard Sonnleitner, currently VP of international scouting and trends at Germany’s Seven.One Entertainment Group, is expanding his role and joining the Seven.One Studios International team.

Alongside his activities at Seven.One Entertainment Group, Sonnleitner will also look for third party format acquisitions and co-development opportunities for Seven.One Studios International to invest in and distribute internationally.

Working with Tim Gerhartz, MD of Seven.One Studios International, David Barber, VP of format development and production, and the Seven.One Studios International acquisitions team, he will be the first point of contact for international format producers and creatives.

Sonnleitner said: “I’m really looking forward to getting stuck into this expanded role, it provides third-party format creatives and production companies with an easy route to connect and do business with Seven.One Studios International, as well as the Seven.One Entertainment Group portfolio of channels.”

Sonnleitner joined ProSiebenSat.1 in 1998 and since 2010 has headed up the International Scouting and Trends department. Twice a year he organises ProSiebenSat.1’s European Pitch where international production and distribution companies come together to present new formats.