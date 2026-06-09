Seven.One exploits scripted, factual and TV movie catalogue via YouTube aggregators

German-based distributor Seven.One Studios International has licensed over 500 hours of content to leading YouTube aggregators, spanning its factual, scripted series and TV movie titles.

Spanish tech company DubMe IO has taken a package of German TV movies and scripted series including Think Big! and Rocky & the Cop, which it aims to turn into global assets via its proprietary AI pipeline and distribute in 30 languages through YouTube.

UK company Content Rocket has licensed a package of German- and English-language TV movies for worldwide screening on YouTube, excluding certain territories.

Zylo has licensed French-language rights to a number of TV movies for Francophone Europe and Africa. Fellow French business Canal+ Distribution has also acquired some YouTube TV movie rights.

Australia’s VA Media, Germany’s Quintus Studios and UK company Little Dot Studios have all taken AVoD rights to packages of factual titles for worldwide use. Little Dot also has some FAST channel rights. The titles include the Boris Becker Special, Galileo X-plorer, Curse of the Vologne and Every Family Has a Secret.

Tobias Schulze, senior VP of global sales at Seven.One Studios International, said: “The exploitation of digital rights – particularly for YouTube – is a growth business for Seven.One Studios International, particularly when it comes to our German-language content. The cost of subtitling and dubbing has traditionally held back the distribution of foreign-language content into English-speaking markets, but this is changing. As the quality of AI dubbing improves, language will be no longer be a barrier.”

The deals were negotiated by Arnaud Trottier and Christine Jais at Seven.One Studios International.