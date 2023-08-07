Seven Network to host upfronts as part of Australian version of SXSW

In a significant departure from broadcasting tradition, Australia’s Seven Network will hold its annual upfronts content showcase and strategy event in partnership with the debut of South by Southwest Sydney 2023.

The Australian version of long-running Austin, Texas, event SXSW event will take place for the first time in October. The week-long SXSW Sydney will be the first international version of the festival in its 37-year history.

The partnership with Seven will include the Upfront 2024 media and stakeholder event, to be held on 18 October, in addition to the creation of Seven House, a dedicated area within the SXSW event precinct that will run its own week-long programme of events and guest speakers. Details of the programme have yet to be announced.

Kurt Burnette, chief revenue officer at Seven Network parent Seven West Media, said: “We create content that reaches and engages with over 17 million people every month, in many new and innovative ways. Seven belongs in an event like this, not just to tell our story but to show our story; not in just one hour but over a week and not just to 1,000 people but to more than 100,000 people.”