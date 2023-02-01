Please wait...
Seven embarks on Ultimate Escape down under

Ultimate Escape was created by Finland’s Rabbit Films

NEWS BRIEF: Australia’s Seven Network has commissioned a local version of epic adventure format Ultimate Escape.

The show was created by Rabbit Films in Finland and sees teams of people race against the clock and each other in a search-and-rescue operation. Seven’s version will be produced by Mark Fennessy’s Sydney-based Helium Pictures.

