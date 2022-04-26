Please wait...
Seven Australia lands on Million Dollar Island

Adventure reality format Million Dollar Island

NEWS BRIEF: Australia’s Seven Network has commissioned a local version of the adventure reality format Million Dollar Island produced by John De Mol’s Talpa.

Eureka Productions is producing the Oz adaptation of the Dutch series, in which 100 people are dropped on an uninhabited tropical island and tasked with surviving for two months. Million Dollar Island, which launched in the Netherland on SBS6 in March, has also been sold to NBC in the US, prodco Studio Lambert in the UK and United Arab Emirates-based MBC’s TV channels.

