Seth Rogen’s Point Grey lines up Canadian scripted series with Bell Media, Lionsgate

Point Grey Pictures, the production company led by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, has inked a deal to develop and produce its first Canadian scripted series for Bell Media.

The project, details of which are under wraps, will be developed and produced by Point Grey, which is behind TV and film titles including The Boys and Sausage Party, and US studio Lionsgate for Bell Media’s broadcast network CTV and streamer Crave.

Point Grey has a first-look TV deal with Lionsgate through which the companies produced the upcoming Apple TV+ half-hour comedy The Studio. The Canadian series for Bell Media is also being developed under that first-look pact.

Separately, Bell Media has a co-development agreement for comedy and drama series with Lionsgate, whose presence in the Canadian market has expanded following its acquisition of Entertainment One a year ago.

“This collaboration deepens our partnership with Lionsgate and gives us the opportunity to work with a true creative powerhouse, Point Grey Pictures, on Canadian content that will resonate with audiences worldwide,” said Bell Media president Sean Cohan.

Lionsgate Television Group’s chair and chief creative officer Kevin Beggs said Grey Point’s “contributions will turbocharge our partnership with Bell Media and strengthen our ability to make great content for audiences in Canada and around the world.”

Rogen, Goldberg and Point Grey president James Weaver added: “Canada is the greatest country on Earth and deserves the greatest content on Earth.We promise to work diligently with our partners at Lionsgate and Bell Media to ensure our new deal results in creatively exciting and financially lucrative work that flows forth from our alliance like syrup from a well-tapped maple tree.”