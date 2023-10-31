Seth Rogen to exec produce Canadian adaptation of UK’s Great Pottery Throw Down

Canadian-American actor and comedian Seth Rogen has boarded the Canadian adaptation of UK competition format The Great Pottery Throw Down as an executive producer.

Rogen, who is a keen potter, will also serve as a guest judge on The Great Canadian Pottery Throw Down (8×60’), which was commissioned by Canadian pubcaster CBC earlier this year and is produced by Toronto-based Frantic Films.

Vancouver native Rogen will executive produce through his production banner Point Grey Pictures.

Jennifer Robertson (Schitt’s Creek, Ginny & Georgia) will host the series, which will premiere in early 2024, while the other judges are ceramics instructor Brendan Tang and ceramicist and educator Natalie Waddell.

The format is created and owned by UK-based Love Productions, which is also behind The Great British Baking Show. In the Canadian version, 10 amateur potters are tasked with creating pieces that showcase their skill and passion for clay, with each episode featuring two creative challenges that put their technique to the test.

The Canadian adaptation was filmed in Vancouver over the summer.

“Building on CBC’s slate of uniquely Canadian competition series, The Great Canadian Pottery Throw Down invites audiences into the increasingly popular world of pottery where we showcase a group of inspiring creators in pursuit of their personal best,” said Jennifer Dettman, executive director of unscripted content, CBC.