Sesame Workshop, Discovery Education to launch US early learning channel

Sesame Workshop is teaming up with Discovery’s educational unit to launch an early learning channel for children aged between three and seven in the US.

The Sesame Workshop-branded channel will be available in the fall on Discovery Education’s learning platform.

It will include Sesame Street video content as well as lesson plans and educator resources alongside interactive games and activities for kids.

The curricular resources are designed to address new and continuing needs associated with interrupted schooling that have been prioritised by Elementary & Secondary School Emergency Relief funding.

The content spans social and emotional development and wellness; foundational academic skills in math and literacy; and a social studies-aligned curriculum focused on positive and healthy identity and sense of belonging.

Additional content areas, such as science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, healthy habits and coding are being prioritised through educator feedback and will be added in the future.

“Sesame Workshop is committed to ensuring school readiness and helping children develop the emotional, social and cognitive skills needed to become lifelong learners,” said Akimi Gibson, VP and educational publisher at Sesame Workshop.

“As part of this ongoing commitment, we are thrilled to partner with Discovery Education to distribute proven, cohesive yet flexible PreK-2 curricular resources directly into the hands of schools and the educators of our youngest learners.

“Discovery Education’s 20-plus years of expertise in the learning space and their leadership in delivering high-quality supplemental curriculum at tremendous scale make them an ideal collaborator in our efforts to help all children grow smarter, stronger and kinder.”

Pete Weir, chief product officer at Discovery Education, said: “Sesame Workshop’s success can be attributed to its collaborative, research-intensive approach to the development of highly engaging, child-centered media and programmes.

“Their offerings reflect both a deep understanding of children’s developmental needs and the best ways to address those needs. We are excited to partner with Sesame Workshop to bring the first dedicated PreK-2 channel to our award-winning K-12 platform, and are eager to collaborate with educators nationwide on their efforts to align their early childhood initiatives, state standards and kindergarten readiness goals.”