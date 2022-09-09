Please wait...
Serious Kids picks up Messy Goes to Okido ahead of season three debut

Preschool series Messy Goes to Okido

London-based boutique distributor Serious Kids has picked up worldwide distribution rights to CBeebies and HBO Max preschool series Messy Goes to Okido.

Serious Kids has acquired all 104 episodes of the series, which is produced by UK indie Doodle Productions. Season three, which is nearing completion, will debut on CBeebies in the UK and HBO Max in the US in November.

Messy Goes to Okido is a science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) CG-animated series for three- to six-year-olds, which aims to inspire the next generation of scientists. It follows a loveable monster who brings science to life through adventures, unearthing the answers to big questions on a journey of discovery.

Doodle Productions is also planning interactive content for the show via a new app, based on its monthly Okido magazine. Serious Kids will be taking Messy Goes to Okido to MipJunior next month.

Karolina Kaminska 09-09-2022 ©C21Media

