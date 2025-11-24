Please wait...
Serious Kids gets worldwide sales rights to animated Danish series Høj

Høj is produced by Copenhagen-based animation studio Skjaldborn

UK-based distributor Serious Kids has acquired the worldwide content rights to animated Danish children’s series Høj.

Produced by Copenhagen-based animation studio Skjaldborn, Høj, pronounced ‘hoy’ and translated as ‘the tall one,’ is about a dwarf who is unusually tall due to his mixed heritage.

Having already lost his mother, he finds himself in more trouble after losing a magical jewel to a wicked giant. With help from a dwarf girl and an elf, Høj embarks on a journey in which he must learn to master shapeshifting and gather his friends to fight evil – having an epic time along the way.

The 52×11’ series is aimed at six-to nine-year-olds. 26 of the episodes for Danish pubcaster DR have already been delivered and will also air on Sweden’s SVT and svYLE this year. The English dub is being produced at Flix in Manchester.

Julie Lind Holm Hansen, editor at DR Ramasjang, said: “At DR, we are, among other things, currently investing in strong serialised storytelling because we see the value it brings to young audiences. When done right, a serialised format allows for deeper emotional engagement, character development and a sense of anticipation that keeps children coming back week after week.

“We believe in building universes that young viewers can truly immerse themselves in – something that Høj offers through both its narrative structure and its rich, mythologically-inspired world. We’re super excited to see how it connects with international audiences.”

24-11-2025
