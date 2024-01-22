Please wait...
Serious Kids gets to Style it Out in distribution rights deal

Style it Out, presented by Emma Willis, centre

UK-based distributor Serious Kids has acquired the worldwide content and format rights to Lion TV’s sustainable fashion entertainment show for children, Style it Out.

Style it Out was commissioned by BBC Children’s for CBBC, where it premiered earlier this month.

Presented by Emma Willis, the 11×30’ series sees nine fashion-loving kids from across the UK compete in a sustainability-focused styling contest, with the winner being given the chance to showcase their original creations at London Fashion Week.

The contestants use pre-loved clothes, vintage, second-hand and rescued materials to upcycle and embellish their outfits, as they challenge fashion norms and stereotypes. Each week they are challenged to create outfits for various people and themes.

Serious Kids will distribute both the original version and the format for adaptation globally.

