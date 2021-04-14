Serena Williams nets Amazon deal

Amazon Studios has signed a first-look deal with tennis champion Serena Williams, including a docuseries that follows her life on and off court.

Under the agreement, Williams will work with the US tech giant to create both scripted and unscripted television projects that will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

The first project of this partnership is an untitled docuseries, from Plum Pictures, Goalhanger Films and Amazon Studios, about Williams’ personal and professional life.

Williams also serves as executive producer on the project, along with Patrick Mouratoglou, Stuart Cabb and Tony Pastor.

In her career as a tennis player, Williams has won a title in all four Grand Slam tournaments, 73 singles and 23 doubles championships, and gold medals at the 2000 (doubles), 2008 (doubles) and 2012 (singles and doubles) Olympics.

Williams said: “I have a lot of stories I’m eager to tell, including a continuation of my own, and I look forward to sharing those with the world.”

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, added: “Serena has transformed her sport and become one of the most inspiring athletes, entrepreneurs and women of her generation, admired not only for her unmatched prowess on the court but for her dedication to advocacy as well.”