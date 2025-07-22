Please wait...
Sensical picks up Magic Light preschool series Pip & Posy

Pip & Posy is based on Axel Scheffler’s picture books

Cricket Media-owned streaming service Sensical in the US has picked up UK-based Magic Light Pictures’ animated preschool series Pip & Posy.

Simultaneously, Magic Light is launching Pip & Posy on its YouTube channel in the US, including themed compilations and all full episodes.

Commissioned by Channel 5’s Milkshake! block and Sky Kids in the UK, Pip & Posy (52×7’) is based on the picture books of the same name by illustrator Axel Scheffler. The story follows the adventures of a mouse and a rabbit.

Since its debut in 2021, Pip & Posy has been sold across Europe, Asia, Canada and Australia. Magic Light is the producer and also holds the distribution rights.

Karolina Kaminska 22-07-2025 ©C21Media
