See-Saw Films series to reimagine classic UK detective Lovejoy as anti-hero

Slow Horses producer See-Saw Films has secured the rights to the iconic UK detective book series Lovejoy, written by Dr John Grant.

The 24-book series was previously adapted by the BBC into a long-running series starring Ian McShane as the arts dealer turned mystery solver, which was broadcast from 1986 to 1994.

See-Saw intends to develop the books as a contemporary reimagining of the narrative, with Lovejoy depicted as a “connoisseur, conman and cultural vandal, gleefully puncturing the powerful while chasing beauty wherever he finds it.”

The returning series will be executive produced by See-Saw’s Lisa Gilchrist, Helen Gregory, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman and Simon Gillis. Grant’s long-time literary agent Lisa Moylett and the author will also serve as executive producers.

The novels were published under Grant’s nom de plume Jonathan Gash between 1977 and 2008.

Moylett said the Lovejoy character from the books is “a morally ambiguous, often unpleasant anti-hero brought to life through taut prose and page-turning stories steeped in the shadowy world of antiques.”

“It was essential that any new adaptation kept the books front and centre. See-Saw’s bold, assured vision, led by Lisa Gilchrist and Helen Gregory, demonstrated exactly how to preserve the books’ wit and grit while reimagining them for today’s audience,” she said.

The deal was negotiated by Simon Gillis and Laura Mazzola, head of business and legal affairs in the UK on behalf of See-Saw Films, and Sheila David of Catapult Rights on behalf of Grant.