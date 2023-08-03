See It Now Studios’ Susan Zirinsky on establishing the CBS News premium doc offshoot

Today we hear from Susan Zirinsky, president of See It Now Studios, which sits within CBS News, about how the fledgling production unit is supplying content to brands in the Paramount Global ecosystem and looking to sell outside the group.

Former CBS News president Susan Zirinsky was tapped to take up the same role at an offshoot of the US news outlet in September 2021 when See It Now Studios was launched to produce premium documentaries.

Within a year, the unit had made 51 hours of content, including Secrets of the Oligarch Wives, about the wives of the men who put Russian president Vladimir Putin in charge, and four-part docuseries 11 Minutes, which focuses on the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas in 2017, the deadliest shooting by a single gunman in American history.

More recently, See It Now Studios was involved with 90-minute doc King Charles: The Boy Who Walked Alone, a Paramount+ original coproduced with UK-based Blink Films.

The firm is among a wave of documentary-focused production units being established by big-name news outlets, with others including ABC News Studios and Bloomberg Originals.

Zirinsky spoke to Jordan Pinto about transitioning into her role as a production company head, and how the fledgling unit is supplying content to brands within the Paramount Global ecosystem and looking to sell outside the group, working with international partners.

