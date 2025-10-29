Secuoya Studios taps Alfredo Bermúdez de Castro Berbel as COO, targets int’l expansion

Secuoya Studios in Spain has added to its executive leadership team with the appointment of former Amazon MGM exec Alfredo Bermúdez de Castro Berbel as chief operating officer (COO).

With experience in management, legal strategy, and international business development, Bermúdez de Castro Berbel joins Secuoya Studios having most recently served as business affairs executive at Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video.

The Madrid-based company said the appointment “strengthens the company’s leadership structure at a key moment of growth and international expansion” across Europe, Latin America and the US.

In the newly created role, Bermúdez de Castro Berbel will lead the studio’s overall operations management, oversee the organisational development of its various divisions, and aim to enhance production capacity and global positioning.

During his time at Amazon, Bermúdez de Castro Berbel specialised in the negotiation of multiple Amazon original productions and strategic content acquisition deals. He previously held the position of senior associate at international law firms Andersen and Écija.

Zorro and Shades producer Secuoya Studios is the content creation, development, production and distribution arm of Secuoya Content Group.

Headquartered in Madrid, it has an expanding international presence, including operations in Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Chile and the US.

Last month Secuoya Content Group created a strategy and M&A division led by José Manuel González Pacheco.

“Alfredo’s arrival marks a qualitative leap forward in our leadership structure. His solid experience in management, corporate strategy, and ability to translate strategic vision into tangible business results bring a distinctive value to this new phase of the studio’s growth,” said Brendan Fitzgerald, CEO of Secuoya Studios.

“His integrative vision and his capacity to align talent, processes, and strategic objectives will be key to further accelerating the international development of our operations.”