Secuoya Studios launches department for long-running drama led by Eduardo Galdo

Madrid-based Secuoya Studios has launched a department dedicated to the production and coproduction of long-running scripted series, to be led by producer Eduardo Galdo.

Galdo, together with a team of experienced writers, will exclusively develop his own projects for the Hispanic market at Secuoya Studios Stories.

He will also lead the production and coproduction of adaptations of successful international IPs. As part of this, Secuoya Studios Stories has agreed a coproduction deal with Turkey’s Ay Yapim, through which they will develop adaptations of the Turkish prodco’s series.

The alliance will seek to jointly promote the co-development, co-financing and 50% coproduction of Spanish-language versions of Turkey’s biggest global hits, the producer said.

Galdo (Heridas, Arrayán) joins a creative team at the studio that includes David Martínez and Pablo Barrera in fiction, Eduardo Escorial in unscripted and Eduardo Campoy in cinema.

“Eduardo Galdo’s experience in the design, creation and production of long-running fiction content is undeniable, with thousands of episodes of some of the longest-running national productions in the history of Spanish television,” said Raúl Berdonés, CEO of Grupo Secuoya.

Galdo added the objective of Secuoya Studios Stories is to “captivate the hearts of 600 million Spanish speakers with great stories.”