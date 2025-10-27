Please wait...
Second regional Spanish deal for Keshet’s The Search

A second regional version of Sopa de Letras (Alphabet Soup) will air in Spain

NEWS BRIEF: Following the launch of The Search on Spanish regional channel Aragón TV, Israel’s Keshet International (KI) has completed a further licensing deal with The Mediapro Studio that will see a second adaptation of the physical word search puzzle gameshow format air on Canal Sur Televisión in Andalusia.

Initially adapted locally in Spain for Aragón TV as Sopa de Letras (Alphabet Soup) by The Mediapro Studio last autumn, the Spanish studio has now been commissioned to produce 65×30’ episodes for Canal Sur Televisión, the regional channel owned and operated by Radio y Televisión de Andalucía.

C21 reporter 27-10-2025 ©C21Media
