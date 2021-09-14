Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Sean Bean boards Blue Ant’s sea hawks doc

Sean Bean

NEWS BRIEF: Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings actor Sean Bean is set to narrate a forthcoming blue-chip documentary special about two sea hawks from Love Nature in Canada and The WNET Group (PBS Nature) in the US.

Osprey: Sea Raptor (1×60′), produced by Love Nature with CosmoVision Media Group and distributed by Blue Ant International, will also air on Sky Nature in the UK. It follows a pair of raptors, a life-long couple, as they reunite, having travelled separately across continents to the same location year after year to raise their young.

C21 Reporters
C21 reporter 14-09-2021 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Reed confirms physical Mipcom plan, with Netflix, WarnerMedia, BBC set to attend
Disney alum Anna Taganov to head BBC Children’s content and strategy
Netflix forms creative partnership with Unorthodox creator Anna Winger
Christian Rank steps down as DR's head of drama amid 'deadlock' over production
Japan's Nippon TV shops dramady series and gameshow internationally