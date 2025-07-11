Scrubs reboot lands series order at ABC with original cast returning

Disney-owned US broadcaster ABC has ordered a reboot of the medical comedy Scrubs, with several of the main cast including Zach Braff, Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke set to return.

The new iteration of the sitcom will air as part of ABC’s 2025/26 broadcast season.

The official greenlight comes almost 24 years after the show first debuted on NBC, where it aired for seven seasons before being cancelled. It was subsequently greenlit for two additional seasons by ABC before it was cancelled again. Its initial run from 2001 to 2009 spanned more than 180 episodes.

The original show was created by Bill Lawrence, who went on to co-create shows including Cougar Town, Ted Lasso and Shrinking. It followed the employees at the fictional Sacred Heart Hospital, with a focus on main character John “JD” Dorian as he tries to move up the ladder while dealing with eccentric patients and co-workers and surreal situations.

Lawrence is executive producing the reboot, with the logline reading: “JD (Braff) & Turk (Faison) scrub in together for the first time in a long time – medicine has changed, interns have changed, but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart and some surprises along the way.”

Tim Hobert and Aseem Batra, who worked on the original, will return as showrunners and executive producers, while Lawrence executive produces through his Doozer Productions banner alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer. Braff, Faison and Chalke will also serve as executive producers.