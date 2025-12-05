Screenwest wins additional $7.15m grant from lottery fund to bolster Western Australian productions

Western Australian funding agency Screenwest has received an additional A$10.8m (US$7.15m) grant to escalate production activity in the state’s local screen industry.

The new parcel of funding was facilitated through Lotterywest, the WA state government-owned lottery fund. Lotterywest is the only Australian state government owned and operated lottery in the country where all available profits are returned to the community and the only lottery entity that invests in the screen sector.

Western Australian creative industries minister Simone McGurk said: “We are committed to creating more job opportunities for our local artists and creatives in the screen industry and with the opening of the Perth Film Studios next year WA is ready to be used as a backdrop and be showcased to the world.”

Lotterywest’s investment has been steadily rising in the local screen sector over the last two years, growing from a $9.2m grant for 2023-24 and a $10.7 million grant for 2024-25.

Screenwest said the 2025-26 grant would allow the agency to double-down on its support of Western Australian screen talent, companies and locally generated story production.

“This $10.8m grant enables us to continue to invest in local screen talent and companies and ensure that Western Australia’s unique stories are told on screens worldwide,” said Rikki Lea Bestall, Screenwest CEO.

Lotterywest has been investing in the WA screen sector for 30 years and since 1995, Screenwest has benefitted from 41 Lotterywest grants totalling more than $171m.