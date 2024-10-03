Please wait...
ScreenSkills confirms Lisa Opie as chair

Lisa Opie

NEWS BRIEF: UK industry training body ScreenSkills has confirmed Lisa Opie, former MD of UK production at BBC Studios (BBCS), as its chair, having tapped her as interim chair since April 2024.

In her role as chair, Opie and the board of trustees will work with Laura Mansfield, chief executive, in setting the strategic direction of ScreenSkills. This will include overseeing the development and implementation of its strategy and monitoring progress toward achieving key objectives.

