ScreenDog Productions receives minority investment from Edition Capital

ScreenDog Productions, the UK production company behind Channel 4’s latest true crime hit The Jury: Murder Trial, has received a minority stake investment from Edition Capital.

ScreenDog will use Edition’s funding to build on the success of The Jury: Murder Trial, help the company grow and make even more shows that ask important societal questions. The funding will also be used for a strategic senior editorial hire to support development activities.

The factual and social experiment format producer has already used part of the funding to appoint Mark Raeburn as chief financial officer as part of its plans to scale up the company.

Former head of content finance at Channel 4, Raeburn joins the senior team at ScreenDog alongside Ed Kellie, MD and exec producer, Fiona Fletcher, head of production and welfare, and Harry Smyth, head of development.

Established in 2015, Edition Capital is one of the UK’s leading early-stage leisure and entertainment investors and advisors. Through their Edition EIS fund it has raised and deployed over £50m into a range of leisure sectors including content creation, live entertainment and hospitality.

Kellie, founder and executive producer of ScreenDog, says, “As the viewing market becomes more competitive, being able to deliver hit returning series that stand out on schedules is more important than ever. Screendog have other popular projects with a ‘Screendog twist’ in development and production, and with Edition we see the potential to scale up these productions to continue the winning streak.”