Screen Queensland hires Screen Australia’s Ken Crouch as new exec director industry & audience development

Funding agency Screen Queensland has hired Screen Australia executive Ken Crouch as its new executive director, industry and audience development.

Crouch joins a revamped leadership team at the state funding agency, which last month appointed former SBS exec Julie Eckersley as exec director screen content.

Both new appointments follow the departure of chief creative officer Belinda Burns who stepped down after five years at the government body. His role commences on December 8.

Crouch was most recently with Screen Australia where he was appointed in February 2023 to lead national initiatives to build industry skills and capacity for regional growth.

Prior to his tenure at Screen Australia he was CEO of regional non-profit development organisation Screenworks.

In his new role Crouch will lead statewide strategies to strengthen career progression and sector capability which includes overseeing Screen Queensland Studios in Brisbane and Cairns. The role will also include enhancing audience engagement through Screen Culture funding and expand partnerships with education, training, government and industry to grow sector capacity.

“Queensland has long been recognised for its creativity, innovation and strong sense of community. I’m excited by the opportunity to help shape the next chapter for the state’s screen sector. I look forward to working with the Screen Queensland team, industry partners and creatives statewide to continue driving growth and unlocking new opportunities,” Crouch said.