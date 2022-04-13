Screen Oz development fund supports queer family drama, sci-fi series

Australian funding agency Screen Australia is supporting 15 dramas with a development funding pot of A$1m (US$743,000), including a queer family series from Sophie Hyde (Good Luck to You).

Written, directed and produced by Hyde, Jimpa follows non-binary teenager Frances as they and their parents go on a life-changing trip to Europe to visit their gay Grandpa Jim. Hyde is joined by writer Matthew Cormack (52 Tuesdays), producer Liam Heyen (You & Me, Before & After) and executive producer Audrey Mason-Hyde.

Other projects receiving backing include eight-parter Immersion. The series is about a detective who becomes trapped in an immersive reality after an investigation into his daughter’s illness leads to signs of a shadowy government agency experimenting with the subconscious. From director Garth Davis (Lion) and writer Matt Vesely (Aftertaste), the sci-fi drama will be executive produced by Emile Sherman (The King’s Speech) and director/producer Samantha Lang (It All Started with a Stale Sandwich).

Also benefiting is Snack, which is written by comedians Frankie McNair, Harris Stuckey and Scout Boxall and directed by Natalie van den Dungen (The Listies Work for Peanuts). The drama follows a depressed and socially anxious banana who tries to win back their human ex-girlfriend by going to therapy with an unorthodox psychologist.

Six-parter Girl, Interpreted, which is written by Grace Feng Fang Juan, creator of the online series on which the show is based, and Nikki Tran, will also receive investment. The comedy drama centres on a Chinese graduate with an expiring visa who picks up work as a Mandarin interpreter to stay in Australia.

Louise Gough, Screen Australia’s head of development, said: “Screen Australia is delighted to be able to support such a fantastic mix of originals and adaptations from established and new talent. We’re pleased to see a diversity of themes and genres, from coming of age, to gripping thrillers, queer quests and absurdist comedy, that have the potential to connect with a wide range of audiences.”

“Now five months into the job as the new head of development, it’s thrilling to see the stories that are being developed, the hands they are in, the formats being written for and the audiences these stories seek to connect with. We look forward to continued engagement with talent and the content they are developing.”