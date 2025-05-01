Screen Oz backs 100 scripted projects with $4.9m as demand for public funding grows

Funding agency Screen Australia is supporting 100 new local scripted projects across television, online and film with an investment of A$7.6m (US$4.9m) this financial year.

The organisation has said the demands made on public audiovisual funding remain high, while this source of finance remains vital to the industry’s viability.

“Screen Australia is uniquely positioned to support a thriving pipeline of Australian stories that connect with audiences across multiple platforms and genres,” said Louise Gough, Screen Australia director of narrative content.

This year, 30 new diverse television projects are being funded, with Screen Australia supporting an additional 11 television series that will be announced in the coming months.

The latter tranche shares A$12m of direct funding, representing a total production value of over A$117m.

“This funding reflects our commitment to both emerging and established creatives, reinforcing the strength and diversity of our industry,” Gough said.

TV projects receiving development funding include 40-part preschool animated series Jidoo & Ibis, from writer/producer Wendy Hanna (Beep & Mort), with writers Michael Drake (Beep & Mort) and Clare Madsen (Little J & Big Cuz).

Ludo Studios and Purple Carrot Entertainment have co-developed Diva, an eight-part series from creator and producer Jessica Magro (Bad Ancestors), with executive producer Jason Dewhurst, producer Lauren Brown (Thou Shalt Not Steal) and writer Nick Coyle (Bump).

The series will be exec produced by Ludo’s Charlie Aspinwall and Daley Pearson and follows a 21-year-old Samoan with a strict religious upbringing who moonlights as a queer professional wrestler in drag.

From Chard Media & Entertainment, 6×60′ series The Greater Good is an espionage/drug running conspiracy thriller set in Byron Bay. It is written by Stuart Page (Total Control) and Ruth Underwood and produced by Michael Lawrence, Christopher Chard and Nicholas Cook.

Also in the spy genre is Ellie Harper: Quicksand (6×60′) from Photoplay Films, produced Karen Radzyner and written by Felicity Packard and Larissa Behrendt. It follows a CIA agent undercover in a rural Australian mining town solving a disappearance and uncovering more than she anticipated.

CEEBS is a new 18-part comedy for TikTok from producers Nikki Tran (Girl, Interpreted) and Amie Batalibasi (Blackbird), which follows two recent high school graduates as they run for Youth President to save their local youth centre from closure.

From writer/director/producer Jess Murray, After All is a six-part comedy adult animated show for YouTube set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

“In an ever-changing landscape, one thing remains constant: Australian screen storytelling is a vital cultural force that continues to resonate with audiences here at home and across the world. We’re proud to back this extensive collection of distinct and ambitious projects,” Gough said.